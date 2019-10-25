China says it is willing to increase agricultural, industrial imports from Brazil

Author: Justin Low

Comments by Chinese vice premier Hu Chunhua


That is certainly an interesting remark in the wake of recent negotiations on farm purchases with the US. Not much background or follow up to the headline here so I wouldn't look too much into it just yet.

Let's see if there will be more rhetoric to this later on. Otherwise, we can just dismiss this as being a bit of market noise.
ForexLive

Update: Okay, this appears to be a harmless remark as Hu was commenting on this at a seminar in Beijing in which Brazilian president Bolsonaro is also present. The remarks were mostly touching on trying to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

So, not really a subtle (or not so subtle if you will) dig at the US on trade talks.

