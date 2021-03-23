China says it opposes European sanctions, to lodge protest on the matter

Comments by the China foreign ministry

This is in response to the Xinjiang issue where European countries have decided to impose sanctions on Chinese officials, as reported earlier here





China has been voicing their displeasure since and is now saying that they will summon the EU ambassador to lodge a protest against the sanctions.





Geopolitics have largely taken a backseat since the turn of the year and I don't see this being any different. It's not likely to escalate into something major - at least for now.