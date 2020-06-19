China says it plans to accelerate purchases of US farm goods - report

Bloomberg reports on the matter





The report says that China plans to step up purchases of US farm goods to comply with the Phase One trade deal following the talks in Hawaii this week.





Adding that China will be planning to purchase everything from soybeans to corn and ethanol after purchases behind fell in recent months due to coronavirus disruptions, according to people familiar with the matter.





Risk is getting a mild boost on the headline here with S&P 500 futures up 0.7% and the dollar is seen slightly weaker as a result. AUD/USD climbing to a session high of 0.6878 from around 0.6860, closing in on its 100-hour moving average at 0.6880.





As they say, the show must go on. I mean we all know that "coronavirus disruptions" is just a convenient excuse at this stage but both sides aren't going to tear apart the contract at hand, so they will just have to keep playing their part in this act when need be.