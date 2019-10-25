Chinese foreign ministry says Mike Pence made irresponsible comments about China

China responds to US vice president Mike Pence's speech overnight

Extremely indignant about Pence's speech and resolutely opposes it

Says that China's development is not a threat to anyone

In case you missed out the details of his speech, you can check it out here . In truth, the speech wasn't as hawkish as feared. If Pence stirred the pot a little more, it would've caused a ruckus in markets but he refrained from doing that.





He did subtly take jabs at China on not doing its part to improve economic relations but apart from that and calling out China as a threat and for unfair trade practices, there wasn't anything that really stands out.



