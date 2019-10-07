China says it won't change IP laws, will deal with it through regulations

A further report from Fox Business on China

Fox Business' Edward Lawrence has added to an earlier report, citing China's commerce ministry.





The Chinese Commerce Ministry says what is not in the table and never will be is changes to their laws to protect intellectual property. The Commerce Ministry telling us that the Chinese will deal with intellectual property theft through administrative regulations.

This is not what the US is after.





Equity markets and USD/JPY are giving back some of the gains from the prior pop.





This will come down to how much the US thinks China can do through regulations, or if that's a sign they won't do anything at all. The IP issue has been a major talking point of the US side and China has promised to crack down many times.





