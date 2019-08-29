China says its troops stationed in Hong Kong will make "new" contributions to maintaining prosperity and stability
I posted earlier on what was deemed a 'routine' rotation of Chinese troops in HK:
- China PLA troop and armored trucks entering Hong Kong on early morning of August 29 local time - "routine"
Xinhua (this via Reuters) now report the movement is completed:
- China says has completed troop rotation for HongKong
- says its forces in HK will make even more important "new" contributions to maintaining HK's prosperity and stability
OK …. the "new' contirbutions …. that sounds innocent enough … but is it?