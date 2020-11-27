China says that Australia relations have taken a 'nosedive'
Remarks by the Chinese foreign ministryThis comes after China has chosen to target Australian wine in the latest trade conflict between the two countries, slapping tariffs of up to over 200% on Australian wine.
The aussie has been resilient throughout this whole ordeal but China is slowly escalating the situation here, as the number of trade restrictions/sanctions continue to build.
For some context, China on its own accounts for about 39% of Australian wine exports by value as of the most recent financial year, according to Wine Australia.