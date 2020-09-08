China says that Australian reporter suspected of carrying out illegal activities

China says that such activities endangered China's national security

In case you missed it, China evicted the remaining Australian correspondents in their country earlier today here. This comes after reporter, Cheng Lei, was detained a week ago and China is now saying that she is 'suspected of carrying out illegal activities'.

Read what you will from the remarks by China but this is all part and parcel of continued and escalating tensions between the two countries.
