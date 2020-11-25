China says that it found many imported Australian coals failed to meet environmental standards

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The tensions between Australia and China continue to grow

Australia China
This relates to the earlier story here. The Chinese foreign ministry is now out with the statement as per the headline, adding that they have "strengthened their testing of coal imports" and that led to the predicament above.

