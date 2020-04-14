China says that it has approved three coronavirus vaccines for clinical trials

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by China science ministry official, Wu Yuanbin

I reckon this ties back to this report by Xinhua earlier in the day. In any case, this adds to the long list of potential vaccines for the coronavirus and perhaps some added positivity in a time like this. The market is certainly desperate for good news in recent weeks.
Global Times is also reporting that two other vaccines are also under development, with the approval process for human trials set for this month and next month respectively.

