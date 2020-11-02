China says that it hopes Australia will take more conducive actions to improve ties
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
- Healthy relations serve China's interests as well as Australia's
- Says repeatedly found hazards in Australia's timber products
Tensions between the two have been picking up in recent months amid the virus crisis, with Australia standing its ground on wanting to launch an international probe into the origins of the disease (something China has been unhappy about).
That sparked a fresh wave of retaliation from China and it has since continued, with the weekend seeing a ban on Australian timber from Queensland. Adding to that is further suspensions that are expected to be announced this week too.