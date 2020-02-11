China says that it is also a victim of US cyber theft, surveillance and monitoring

China responds to the indictment charges by the US on Chinese military officers in the 2017 Equifax hacking





Says Chinese government does not engage in theft of trade secrets

Demands that the US immediately stops cyber theft against China

Says that the US has double standards on hacking

The comments are from the Chinese foreign ministry and refers to this case here





Four military members from China were indicted and accused of hacking into Equifax's computer networks, maintaining unauthorised access to them and stealing sensitive, personally identifiable information about Americans.





Just a bit of a reminder that despite coronavirus concerns stealing some of the spotlight, there is still the constant worry of US-China tensions to consider as well.



