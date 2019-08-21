China says that it is key to resolve trade differences with US through dialogue

Comments by China's foreign ministry

  • Natural for US and China to have differences on trade
  • US-China relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world
A little less aggressive in the remarks there but I wouldn't look too much into it. As it stands, there's still no clarity as to whether or not proposed trade talks next month will go ahead so I wouldn't say that we're making great strides to resolve the ongoing tensions.

