China says that it is key to resolve trade differences with US through dialogue
Comments by China's foreign ministry
- Natural for US and China to have differences on trade
- US-China relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world
A little less aggressive in the remarks there but I wouldn't look too much into it. As it stands, there's still no clarity as to whether or not proposed trade talks next month will go ahead so I wouldn't say that we're making great strides to resolve the ongoing tensions.