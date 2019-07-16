China says that it is misleading to suggest that it needs a trade deal with the US

China fires back at Trump's tweet from yesterday





China is letting the world know that there are two sides to the story here. They are saying in response to Trump's tweet yesterday that the remark is misleading to suggest that China needs a deal with the US just because of a slowdown in its economy.





Additional comments by China's foreign ministry also shows that they aren't too concerned just yet, saying that they could have resorted to strong stimulus policies to provide aid to the economy but they view that the economy remains steady for now.



