China says that it opposes US interference in HK affairs
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
- US action interferes with internal affairs, undermines bilateral relations
- US purposely oppressing Chinese firms for no good reason
- Firmly opposes the actions by the US
- Reaffirms that no foreign country has any right to interfere in HK
It is not like they have not mentioned any of these remarks before and while there is the treat of countermeasures, it seems both sides aren't willing to escalate this too quickly yet.