China says that it opposes US interference in HK affairs

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

US action interferes with internal affairs, undermines bilateral relations

US purposely oppressing Chinese firms for no good reason

Firmly opposes the actions by the US

Reaffirms that no foreign country has any right to interfere in HK

It is not like they have not mentioned any of these remarks before and while there is the treat of countermeasures, it seems both sides aren't willing to escalate this too quickly yet.



