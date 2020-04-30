China says that it stands ready to discuss 'fast track' entry with other nations
China is beginning to allow business travel into the countrySouth Korea is the first on the list to be granted allowance in this regard, but it will only apply to five Chinese cities and provinces for now. China did however note that South Korean firms must apply for 'fast track' entry to be considered.
It isn't exactly a massive relaxing of border restrictions per se but it is a start I guess.
That said, if two-week quarantines to and from every country remain mandatory, I can imagine this being more hassle than it is actually helpful.