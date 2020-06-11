China says that it urges Australia to take a hard look at the current problems

Relations between Australia and China continue to be frosty as of late









That just continues to add to the brewing tensions in the relationship and if it escalates further, this won't bode well for the aussie - particularly if there are economic consequences.







AUD/USD is trading lower by just over 1% still at 0.6920, holding around its 200-hour moving average currently.

The latest salvo between the two countries saw China issuing travel and student warnings to Australia due to alleged "multiple discriminatory acts" since the coronavirus outbreak.