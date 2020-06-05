China says that it vows countermeasures against US list on 33 entities

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry


  • Says that US' abuse of export restrictions benefits no one
  • Says China will protect legal rights of Chinese companies
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
The dollar and yen has been gaining some ground over the past few minutes and it could be coinciding with the headlines here, as we see EUR/USD erase all of its earlier gains in a fall to session lows of 1.1326 after having hit a high of 1.1384 earlier.

But if anything, these threats from China have been aired for many a time already and I'd argue it could be more to do with a dollar and yen pullback from key technical levels.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose