China says that it vows countermeasures against US list on 33 entities

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry





Says that US' abuse of export restrictions benefits no one

Says China will protect legal rights of Chinese companies

The dollar and yen has been gaining some ground over the past few minutes and it could be coinciding with the headlines here, as we see EUR/USD erase all of its earlier gains in a fall to session lows of 1.1326 after having hit a high of 1.1384 earlier.





But if anything, these threats from China have been aired for many a time already and I'd argue it could be more to do with a dollar and yen pullback from key technical levels.



