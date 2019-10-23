China says that it will step up efforts to stabilise trade

Comments from the Chinese state council via state television

Will increase imports of goods such as agricultural products

Will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable

Will continue to stabilise foreign investment

Once again, it is no coincidence that the message here is coming across just as the US morning begins. If you're wondering why that is the case, *hint* agricultural products *hint* stable yuan. Gotta be a message for a certain someone, no?





In any case, the remarks above are pretty generic and fits in-line with what China has been preaching in the past.



