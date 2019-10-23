China says that it will step up efforts to stabilise trade
Comments from the Chinese state council via state television
- Will increase imports of goods such as agricultural products
- Will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
- Will continue to stabilise foreign investment
Once again, it is no coincidence that the message here is coming across just as the US morning begins. If you're wondering why that is the case, *hint* agricultural products *hint* stable yuan. Gotta be a message for a certain someone, no?
In any case, the remarks above are pretty generic and fits in-line with what China has been preaching in the past.