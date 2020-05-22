China says that it will still pay attention to the economic growth rate

China did not set a GDP target for this year











See here for global coronavirus case data



That, alongside the Hong Kong situation are adding to the softer risk tones in the market. In some ways, this can be viewed as a dent to economic confidence - even if we all know that China would have met whatever target that they set out, should they have had one.

This has been rumoured for quite a while already but the sobering reality of it does perhaps reflect that underlying economic conditions are worse than what they appear to be.