China says that it will still pay attention to the economic growth rate
China did not set a GDP target for this yearThis has been rumoured for quite a while already but the sobering reality of it does perhaps reflect that underlying economic conditions are worse than what they appear to be.
In some ways, this can be viewed as a dent to economic confidence - even if we all know that China would have met whatever target that they set out, should they have had one.
That, alongside the Hong Kong situation are adding to the softer risk tones in the market.