China says that it won't interfere in the stock market to stabilise expectations

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

And that will remain the tagline so long as things work out in their favour

Despite some choppiness in the past two weeks, it has been a stellar July month for Chinese equities in general. The CSI 300 index rose by nearly 13% this month:

China
And as long as the rise isn't too parabolic i.e. going too far, too fast, and in serious need for a major correction à la 2015, then Chinese authorities will not stand in the way surely.

