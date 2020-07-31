China says that it won't interfere in the stock market to stabilise expectations
And that will remain the tagline so long as things work out in their favour
Despite some choppiness in the past two weeks, it has been a stellar July month for Chinese equities in general. The CSI 300 index rose by nearly 13% this month:
And as long as the rise isn't too parabolic i.e. going too far, too fast, and in serious need for a major correction à la 2015, then Chinese authorities will not stand in the way surely.