China says that most regions are seeing over 50% of exporters resume operations

Comments by the Chinese commerce ministry





Says virus impact on China's electronics industry is not significant

Says that imports of electronics products are still stable

Demand in China's auto market is showing strong signs of a rebound

Auto sales have increased by 14.8% m/m in late February

Daily monitored retail sales have increased by 5.6% compared with mid-February

To roll out targeted measures to stabilise trade supply chains

More news that China is slowly and gradually getting back on track after the shutdown period over the past few weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak. That's good news for risk and the world economy but it may still take a while before we see normality resume.



