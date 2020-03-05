China says that most regions are seeing over 50% of exporters resume operations
Comments by the Chinese commerce ministry
- Says virus impact on China's electronics industry is not significant
- Says that imports of electronics products are still stable
- Demand in China's auto market is showing strong signs of a rebound
- Auto sales have increased by 14.8% m/m in late February
- Daily monitored retail sales have increased by 5.6% compared with mid-February
- To roll out targeted measures to stabilise trade supply chains
More news that China is slowly and gradually getting back on track after the shutdown period over the past few weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak. That's good news for risk and the world economy but it may still take a while before we see normality resume.