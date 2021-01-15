China says that not aware of latest status on Australian coal situation

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China sort of refutes the earlier report

The above refers to the Bloomberg report earlier that China may allow imports of some stranded Australian coal cargoes. It looks like the battle rages on then..For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

