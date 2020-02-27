China says that over 30% of SMEs have resumed normal production
Remarks during a briefing by China's industry and information technology ministry official, Zhang KejianI don't think that number sounds as encouraging as what the officials are hoping it to be. But at least it is some form of a start to try and return to normality.
As mentioned yesterday, the major corporations will have no problems with resuming work/business but smaller companies will still face significant troubles as they have to battle against the stigma that the virus is actually dying down in the country.