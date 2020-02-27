China says that over 30% of SMEs have resumed normal production

Remarks during a briefing by China's industry and information technology ministry official, Zhang Kejian





As mentioned yesterday, the major corporations will have no problems with resuming work/business but smaller companies will still face significant troubles as they have to battle against the stigma that the virus is actually dying down in the country.





I don't think that number sounds as encouraging as what the officials are hoping it to be. But at least it is some form of a start to try and return to normality.