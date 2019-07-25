China says purchase of US agricultural goods have nothing to do with restarting of trade talks

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by China's commerce ministry

China
  • Says that Chinese firms are willing to buy US agricultural products
  • Says lead negotiators from both countries will meet on 30 and 31 July
  • Hopes that US will stop bill restricting Huawei's patent access
ForexLive
There isn't much doubt that the soybean purchases are an act of goodwill as trade negotiations look set to restart. I reckon this is just more so that China is playing down any misplaced optimism ahead of talks in Shanghai next week.

