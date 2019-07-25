China says purchase of US agricultural goods have nothing to do with restarting of trade talks
Comments by China's commerce ministry
- Says that Chinese firms are willing to buy US agricultural products
- Says lead negotiators from both countries will meet on 30 and 31 July
- Hopes that US will stop bill restricting Huawei's patent access
There isn't much doubt that the soybean purchases are an act of goodwill as trade negotiations look set to restart. I reckon this is just more so that China is playing down any misplaced optimism ahead of talks in Shanghai next week.