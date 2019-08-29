China says that they are still discussing about US visit next month

Further comments by China's commerce ministry





Both sides are discussing the previously discussed September talks

Important thing is both sides continue negotiations and create conditions for that

If Chinese officials do go to the US next month, both sides should create conditions for progress in negotiations

At least this suggests that the September talks are not yet off the table. That said, it remains to be seen who will be attending them - equally as important as if such talks happen.





Meanwhile, they are also reiterating that they have ample retaliatory measures in the current trade dispute. That continues to suggest that they are definitely willing to fight back if negotiations don't lead to anywhere.



