China says that US' Chengdu staff harmed China's national security interest
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
- US' Chengdu consulate diplomats must leave China in 30 days
- US must close Chengdu consulate within 72 hours
- US is totally responsible for current bilateral situation
ICYMI, China had ordered the US to close its Chengdu consulate earlier in the day. The ongoing tensions between the two are one of the reasons keeping risk trades more nervous since overnight trading. US futures are still seen down ~0.6% currently.