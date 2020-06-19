China says that US decoupling is not realistic or wise
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry in response to Trump's recent remarks on the US keeping the option open to decouple from China
- Arbitrarily cutting off these chains and changing economic laws is not realistic
- Such an act will not solve problems in the US, it will only hurt Americans
There's nothing much to the remarks above as China is just merely touting that this is but a storm in a teacup on Trump's recent remarks. It's all election rhetoric at the moment, so expect more of these to continue alongside the play-acting of keeping the peace via the Phase One trade deal as seen earlier in the day here.