China says that US' letter on WHO tries to mislead the public to smear China

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

The letter tries to shift the blame of the US' own incompetence

Says that now is not the time to call for a coronavirus probe

Says carrying out review of WHO response during this time will have negative effect

In case you missed it, Trump tweeted out the letter sent to the WHO in which the US administration criticised the lack of independence from the organisation when dealing with the response of the coronavirus outbreak in China.





The fallout from the virus outbreak is building and it may not be pretty:








