China says that US sanctions are a gross interference of its internal affairs

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

  • US sanctions are unjustified
  • Says US defense secretary, Mark Esper, is talking nonsense
  • Affirms that China abides by international laws, UN conventions
This relates to the latest escalation between the two countries involving the South China Sea as seen yesterday here. But as long as tensions continue to just play out slowly and not lead to a breakdown in the Phase One trade deal, this is petty stuff for markets.
