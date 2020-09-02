China says that will keep prudent monetary policy appropriate and flexible
Comments by China's Cabinet via state media
- Says will not resort to flood-like stimulus
- Will guide more credit to the real economy
This just reaffirms their current policy stance and that hasn't changed as they continue to deal with the fallout from the virus outbreak. There are some concerns surrounding domestic credit conditions in China but you can bet that local authorities will certainly do whatever it takes to prevent a credit and financial crunch on the economy.