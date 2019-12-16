China says that will release more trade information in due course

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry





Working levels officials from both sides are in contact

The fact that there continues to be a lack of specifics/details being disclosed by both sides is really adding to skepticism seen in markets. Essentially, the worst-case scenario could be both sides "agreeing to agree" but leaving the exact details to be hashed out later.





If so, does that actually mean a trade deal has been agreed? I believe not.





But given time, we'll see what's really going on. For now, one has to think that both sides would not be sharing last week's news without some actual concrete progress.





Though again, be reminded that silence can be deafening at times.



