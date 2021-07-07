China says that timely use of RRR cuts will support real economy
Remarks by China's Cabinet via state media
Just be wary that when China issues such statements, they are usually to preempt the market that there might be possible decisions on said matter on the way.
- Will not resort to flood-like stimulus
- Will keep monetary policy stable, increase policy effectiveness
There have been concerns as of late that policy support may be waning in China but officials have rebuffed that narrative in the past week or so, and this adds to that.