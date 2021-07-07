China says that timely use of RRR cuts will support real economy

Remarks by China's Cabinet via state media





Will not resort to flood-like stimulus

Will keep monetary policy stable, increase policy effectiveness







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

There have been concerns as of late that policy support may be waning in China but officials have rebuffed that narrative in the past week or so, and this adds to that.

Just be wary that when China issues such statements, they are usually to preempt the market that there might be possible decisions on said matter on the way.