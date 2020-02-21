China says the coronavirus vaccine to be submitted for clinical trials around late April

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

China Vice Technology Minister Xu says that the fastest a coronavirus vaccine to be submitted for clinical trials will be around late April   

So, good news and bad news in that.


ps. China's Global Times have now reported on that outbreak at a prison with 200+ cases reported.
  • Rencheng Prison
  • located in Jining City, Shandong Province
  • 207 new confirmed cases



