China says "the day is not far away" before easing restrictions on Hubei, Wuhan

Comments by a senior Chinese government official, via Reuters





Relevant authorities will ease restrictions in Hubei, Wuhan when situation improves

Believes that day is not far away

As China looks to resume normality, the real fear is that there could be a secondary outbreak of some sort to follow. For now, China has already adopted the narrative they want to stick with and the situation does seem to be improving on the surface of things.





Again, I would say look towards the precautionary actions and stimulus measures for more of a sign of whether or not things are really getting better. One of the key signs to watch in this regard is when schools start to reopen - that applies for other countries too.



