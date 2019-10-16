China says the latest US rules on diplomats violate the Vienna convention

Morning in China



This is in relation to the U.S. State Department telling Chinese diplomats to give notice of meetings

must now give advance notice of any meetings with state, local and municipal officials, as well as at educational and research institutions

State Department officials told reporters the move was an effort to "add reciprocity" to the way U.S. diplomats are treated in China.





China's embassy in Washington said the "latest restrictions" on Chinese diplomats were in violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

---





There is so much more to US-China tensions than just trade issues.







