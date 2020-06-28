China says the US irresponsibility in the global fight against COVID-19, the biggest weak spot

China's Global Times with a piece on how the US ineptitude is slowing global economic recovery.

The GT is a branch of state owned media and a guide to official messaging out of China.

Not pulling any punches, and not entirely unreasonably given the renewed surge in the US

Global economic recovery is facing an uphill struggle

number of COVID-19 confirmed cases surpassed 10 million, 2.5 million of which are in the US, the highest of any nation

Chinese experts noted that the US' irresponsible handling over the pandemic has not only left the epidemic situation uncontrolled on its own soil, but also made it difficult for other countries to solve the crisis







