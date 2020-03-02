China says there is a positive trend in areas outside of Hubei, but strict measures must be maintained

Some comments by the Chinese state media and premier Li Keqiang





Coronavirus outbreak control remains at a crucial stage

There is a positive trend in areas outside of Hubei

But strict prevention and control measures must be maintained

Cities with high population mobility like Beijing must control channels

The rest of China should adjust emergency response level according to situation

Says that Hubei must also start agricultural production in an orderly manner

The situation still appears to be tepid in China for the time being as we slowly and gradually see normality resume in the country. I think the hardest part would be to try and lift consumer morale - especially to indulge in the travel and leisure sector. But that also probably applies to most parts of the world right now.



