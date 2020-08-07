China says TikTok, WeChat are in compliant with US laws and international regulations
China reaffirms their stance that US is using national security as an excuse
This follows Trump's action to sign executive orders against ByteDance and Tencent earlier in the day. China is voicing their displeasure here as tensions between the two continue to ramp up ahead of the US elections in November.
- Calls for US to halt official ties with Taiwan
The worry here is that Trump's action could spark a fresh wave of retaliation, especially for bigger companies with vested interest in the Chinese market such as Apple and Google.