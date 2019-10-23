China says to adopt new policy to boost trade development

Caixin reports, citing the Chinese commerce minister on the matter





The headlines are crossing via Bloomberg and I still can't dig out the main source report just yet.





Update: The report can be found The report can be found here . It is making mention that China will introduce specific measures to boost trade developments soon in light of the weakening external environment and increasing trade uncertainty.







No specifics have been given nor a timeline of when said measures will be introduced but if anything else, this should provide a brief reprieve for Chinese assets if true.

In any case, just take note in case this has any relevant impact to risk assets on the day but on the front of things, it appears to be more related to their domestic stance.