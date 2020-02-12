China says to continue to roll out tax cut measures to alleviate pressure on firms
Comments by the Chinese Politburo via state television
- To actively boost domestic demand
- To enhance the strength of macro policy adjustment
- Says fiscal policy to take more active role, to increase capital investments
- Says to implement differentiated virus-curbing measures
China is continuing to reaffirm the market that they will do what it takes to maintain economic and financial stability despite the risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak.
In case you missed it, Chinese equities closed up for a seventh consecutive day today and have pretty much closed the gap from the drop last Monday following the two-week break.