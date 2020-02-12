China says to continue to roll out tax cut measures to alleviate pressure on firms

Comments by the Chinese Politburo via state television

To actively boost domestic demand

To enhance the strength of macro policy adjustment

Says fiscal policy to take more active role, to increase capital investments

Says to implement differentiated virus-curbing measures

China is continuing to reaffirm the market that they will do what it takes to maintain economic and financial stability despite the risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak.





In case you missed it, Chinese equities closed up for a seventh consecutive day today and have pretty much closed the gap from the drop last Monday following the two-week break.



