China says to increase fiscal funds for local governments to support employment, consumption

Comments by China's vice finance minister, Xu Hongcai





Will set up special transfer payments of ¥2 trillion in funds

Funds will directly reach city, county levels to help local governments

Funds to be used to support firms, residents in difficulties

To be used to support employment, expand consumption and investment

Even as the coronavirus crisis is managed from a health perspective, the economic fallout is continuing to reverberate in China. And that is evident from the constant barrage of measures Beijing is undertaking to try and shore up economic activity.





The Starbucks anecdote is a somewhat good barometer in that sense.



