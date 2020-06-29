China says to put visa restrictions on US individuals following US sanctions on Chinese officials

The China foreign ministry responds to the latest developments

ICYMI, US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, had over the weekend announced sanctions targeting "current and former" China officials - though he did not name who - with regards to the national security law in Hong Kong.





So, this is China responding that they will react firmly with "strong countermeasures" and also look to put visa restrictions on US individuals related to the matter too.





Yeah, this is pretty much just both sides putting on more of an act. Don't expect any notable individuals to be listed in these "sanctions" as it is once again all part of 'the show'.







