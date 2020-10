China's foreign ministry with the announcement











S&P 500 futures have slipped to a session low now, down by 1.1%. Meanwhile, the dollar is gaining further alongside the yen with AUD/USD down to 0.7105.

This will only add to the softer risk mood that we're experiencing to start European morning trade, as US-China tensions continue to escalate ahead of the election.