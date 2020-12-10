China says to sanctions US lawmakers, revoke visa exemption treatment for US diplomats
As announced by the Chinese foreign ministryOn the visa exemption treatment, they would be revoking that for US diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau. Adding that they would also sanction members of the US Congress in response to this earlier in the week.
It is not the best news as it continues to see US-China tensions stay the course but in terms of a serious tit-for-tat battle, this is on the milder side of things.
All part of the geopolitical and political show that continues to play out.