China says Trump and Xi have been maintaining contact through various means

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman

I think the message they're trying to get across since yesterday is that trade talks are still progressing in the manner they should be, despite some unwarranted worries from the cancellation of the APEC summit in Chile.
