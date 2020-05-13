China says Trump call to halt investment in Chinese stocks runs counter to economic law
Tensions between the two countries continue to mount in recent daysIn case you missed it, Trump directed the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board -charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars - to stop plans to invest in Chinese companies/stocks on the pretext of 'national security'.
China is now fighting back on that by saying such a call runs counter to economic law, according to the latest remarks by the Chinese foreign ministry.
This is going to be a long drawn out battle between the two countries.