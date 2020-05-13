China says Trump call to halt investment in Chinese stocks runs counter to economic law

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tensions between the two countries continue to mount in recent days

In case you missed it, Trump directed the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board -charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars - to stop plans to invest in Chinese companies/stocks on the pretext of 'national security'.

China is now fighting back on that by saying such a call runs counter to economic law, according to the latest remarks by the Chinese foreign ministry.
This is going to be a long drawn out battle between the two countries.

