China says UK has breached promises on Huawei situation

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

UK ban on Huawei is political manipulation

UK, US are cooperating to discriminate against Chinese firms

This relates to the story yesterday here . No doubt that the decision involved pressures from US sanctions against Huawei as well, with Trump openly flaunting and trying to take credit for the UK move earlier in the day.





But once again, this just reaffirms that geopolitical tensions remain high between the UK and China as well amid the Hong Kong row and now this.



