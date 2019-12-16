China says US accusations against Chinese diplomats for spying are completely devoid of facts

Further comments by the Chinese foreign ministry







A Phase One trade deal is certainly achievable but when you factor in issues like this and the Hong Kong and Xinjiang bills, any major progress in US-China relations will require much more give and take and that will be the real challenge.

This is in relation to the news over the weekend after the US expelled Chinese officials after they drove on to a sensitive military base. The US did so on the grounds that they were suspected spies and China is denying the allegation here.