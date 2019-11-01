China says have maintained close contact with US on meeting between Xi, Trump
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
- Reiterates that trade consultations have gone smoothly
This sort of echoes a similar message to what Trump mentioned yesterday. Then again, all of this pertains to just "Phase One" of the trade deal.
It doesn't look like they're confident enough to rebuke the report yesterday that further talks beyond this may not necessarily go as smoothly with both sides set to touch on more sensitive issues i.e. tariffs and firm commitments to IP protection, currency.